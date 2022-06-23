Higher Learning Commission Approves St. John’s – GU Partnership

St. John’s College of Nursing and Greenville University have announced that the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has approved their partnership, which offers Greenville University students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree on the Greenville campus.

Greenville students currently complete their pre-nursing courses at Greenville University, then go to St. John’s College of Nursing to complete the final two years of study in Springfield. This new pathway for Greenville University students will allow them to enter the St. John’s College of Nursing program on Greenville’s campus by this fall.

The clinical portion of the program will take place at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and other HSHS hospitals in southern Illinois. Participants will gain clinical experience in areas ranging from general medical, surgical care, cardiac care, obstetrics, wound care, cardiac rehab, and home health and hospice. A mobile simulation unit on Greenville’s campus and an available simulation laboratory at HSHS Holy Family Hospital will feature exam rooms and patient rooms resembling the real thing.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of classrooms and dormitories for the nursing instruction program recently took place on Greenville University’s campus. The building will be named Kaufmann Hall in honor of Dr. Ken Kaufmann and his family for their extraordinary hospitality, generosity, and service to Greenville University.