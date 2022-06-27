HSHS Holy Family Hospital Offers Free Pool Day July 1

In honor of our hometown heroes and in celebration of the fourth of July, HSHS Holy Family Hospital is inviting the community to a free pool day at the Kingsbury Park District pool on July 1 from 1 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. Additionally to promote sun safety, Holy Family Hospital is providing sunscreen packets to pool goers all summer.

“We are excited to be able to offer the free pool day for the local community again this year,” shared Kelly Sager, president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “We have been so grateful for the continued support from our community, and this is one way we can show our gratitude.”