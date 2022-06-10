HSHS Offering School & Sports Physicals

HSHS Medical Group offices are now scheduling school and sports physicals for children age 18 and younger.

It is suggested if a child needs a physical this year, appointments be made well before school or the season starts.

Call your local family physician or pediatrician’s office to schedule an appointment.

School and sports physicals are available at select HSHS Medical Group walk-in locations for a flat $20 fee. This does not include vaccination costs.

Call your local HSHS hospital to learn if it is a walk-in location.