Idler Lane Project To Begin Thursday

The contractor for the Greenville Idler Lane water line project has indicated work will begin on Thursday, June 23.

The line will be installed from Illinois Rt. 140, south to College Avenue.

The contractor is Haier Plumbing of Okawville. It has been learned work is expected to start at Rt. 140.

During the time of construction, there will be road closures from time to time. Motorists are urged to use caution.

The project will take at least a couple of months to complete. It was to have started this past Monday, but material delay issues changed the plan.