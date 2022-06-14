Idler Lane Water Main Project To Begin

The Idler Lane water main project in Greenville is scheduled to begin Monday, June 20.

City officials report that during construction, there will be road closures from time to time. They ask everyone to be patient and use caution when traveling Idler Lane during the work.

The project will take at least a couple of months, pending the delivery of materials.

The new line is to be installed along Idler Lane from Illinois Rt. 140, south to College Avenue.

The contractor is Haier Plumbing of Okawville.