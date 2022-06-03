June Is Amateur Radio Month

June has been designated as Amateur Radio Month in Illinois.

There are 20,000 licensed ham radio operators in the state, and a vast majority of them are affiliated with American Radio Relay League-chartered radio clubs.

The local group is the Okaw Valley Amateur Radio Club.

Ham radio is important to any community where disasters occur when the standard communications infrastructure goes down.

The Okaw Valley Amateur Radio Club’s annual 24-hour Field Day exercise will be held from 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25 to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the American Farm Heritage Museum. It will be open to the public.