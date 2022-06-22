KC Announces July & August KICK Courses

Kaskaskia College’s Office of Continuing and Community Education July/August schedule for the Kids In College at Kaskaskia (KICK) program at the college’s district education centers.

Harry L. Crisp Technology Center (Centralia):

7/12 and 7/13 – Sharks! (3rd – 6th grade)

Students will learn about sharks while participating in various fun hands-on activities!

7/26, 7/27, and 7/28 – Robotics and Coding for Kids (ages 10 and up)

Students will learn about robotics and visual coding while engaging in hands-on LEGO® activities. This class will be held in the robotics lab at the Crisp Technology Center, where they will also learn about careers in robotics and coding!

Greenville Education Center:

7/11 – Barn Quilts for Kids (3rd – 8th grade)

Barn Quilts are pieces of wood painted to resemble quilt blocks. Students will be using pieces of wood measuring 1ft x 1ft to paint a design to be able to hang a homemade quilt block masterpiece.

7/18 and 7/20 – Painting for Kids (K – 8th grade)

Students will learn to develop their skills to learn different painting techniques.

7/26 and 7/28 – Drawing for Kids (K – 8th grade)

Students will learn how to develop their skills and techniques that make drawing fun. They will work through explorations of basic drawing principles and will experiment with different ideas.

Salem Education Center:

7/13 – Super Science! (1st – 5th grade)

In this Super Science class, students will perform experiments that can be done with common items found at home!

7/14 – Tie Dye! (5th – 8th grade)

Students will create a one-of-a-kind tie-dyed t-shirt. Students should bring their one 100% cotton t-shirt to class.

7/20 – Arts and Crafts (1st- 5th grade)

In this Arts and Crafts class, students will create a conch shell wind spinner and a sunflower project!

Trenton Education Center:

8/1, 8/2, 8/3, 8/4 – LEGO Stop Motion Animation (ages 8-13 years)

Ready on the set! Action! Students learn how to develop a storyboard and design their movie set using LEGO® bricks to tell their story, complete with music, special effects, and all their favorite LEGO® mini-figure characters! Students in this fun and creative camp will plan, script, stage, shoot, and produce their mini-movie using Stop Motion Animation. Students work in a small production team of 3-4 people, use LEGO® components to build the set and props, then shoot their movie using a web camera. Teams will use movie-making software to add special effects, titles, credits, and more. When the movie is complete, students will have a premiere screening party on the last day of camp. Don’t let your kid miss their chance to be a movie producer! They will play camp-style games and a few LEGO-building challenges throughout the week. Students will receive a copy of the movies the whole class created and a LEGO® mini-figure.

Vandalia Education Center:

7/5 and 7/7 – Drawing for Kids (K – 8th grade)

Students will learn how to develop their skills and techniques that make drawing fun. Students will work through explorations of basic drawing principles and will experiment with different ideas.

7/12 – Make a Mini Fairy Garden (K – 8th )

Students will use different supplies to make a magical fairy garden.

The KICK program offers a wide variety of creative, learning-based programs to allow children to enjoy a summer of learning. These courses will begin in July and will run through August. To see the entire summer 2022 KICK Class Schedule to learn about costs and times, visit: http://kaskaskia.edu/pfk. Register for courses by calling 618-545-3255 or emailing kick@kaskaskia.edu.