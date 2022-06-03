KC Board Makes Leadership Appointments

During its regular May meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees made appointments in three leadership positions.

Amy Troutt was approved as vice president of student services. She has been employed with the college over 15 years. Troutt replaces Dr. Susan Batchelor, who is retiring after 12 years with KC.

Shawn Richards is the new director of public safety, replacing the retired Todd Wagner. Richards has over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, and has been a sworn KC police officer.

The new athletic director at Kaskaskia College is Scott Steward. He is retired from the AD position at Salem High School, and has over 29 years of experience in athletics and coaching.

The KC board approved five new positions. They include Cyber Security Pathway Careers Program developer, Industrial Trades and Manufacturing Program coordinator, a full-time public safety security officer, and two jobs contingent on obtaining grants, Apprenticeships Building America Cooperative Grant coordinator and Early Childhood Consortium coach.

The college’s 2022-2023 annual plan was approved. It is a summary of the college’s action items that align with KC’s strategic goals and mission.