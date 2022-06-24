KC Students In Welding Apprenticeships

CF Fabricators of Hoffman is partnering with Kaskaskia College to welcome two students into a welding technology apprenticeship program that will play an essential role in providing a skilled labor workforce.

Logan Smith of Centralia and Cayden Harris of Salem are in a fitter fabricator apprenticeship with CF Fabricators.

The KC-CF Fabricators partnership is the first apprenticeship program for the Kaskaskia College Welding Technology Program. It is designed as an industry-driven effort to recruit and retain workers.

The KC apprenticeship program allows students to work part-time and attend class on days they are not working. Students earn a wage, apply skills learned in the classroom, receive on-the-job training from experienced mentors, and graduate with little to no student debt upon completion of the program.