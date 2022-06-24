KC Students In Welding Apprenticeships

Seated Brian Wort, President and Owner of CF Fab, Cayden Harris, Logan Smith, and Bryan McIntosh, Director of Operations, CF Fab.
CF Fabricators of Hoffman is partnering with Kaskaskia College to welcome two students into a welding technology apprenticeship program that will play an essential role in providing a skilled labor workforce.

Logan Smith of Centralia and Cayden Harris of Salem are in a fitter fabricator apprenticeship with CF Fabricators.

The KC-CF Fabricators partnership is the first apprenticeship program for the Kaskaskia College Welding Technology Program. It is designed as an industry-driven effort to recruit and retain workers.

The KC apprenticeship program allows students to work part-time and attend class on days they are not working. Students earn a wage, apply skills learned in the classroom, receive on-the-job training from experienced mentors, and graduate with little to no student debt upon completion of the program.

