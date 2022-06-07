KC To Conduct Community Meetings

Kaskaskia College is inviting community members to attend engagement meetings at the sites of its education centers.

The Greenville session is Thursday, June 23 at the education center, 209 North Third Street.

Other community engagement meetings are at Vandalia on Wednesday, June 22; Trenton on Tuesday, June 28; Nashville on Thursday, June 30; and Salem on Tuesday, June 21.

All sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

They are designed to allow public comments regarding how the college can continue its partnerships with local communities. KC President George Evans will attend the sessions along with other college administrators.