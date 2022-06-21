Keeping Kids Safe Around Water This Summer

Oceans, lakes, rivers and backyard pools are some of the top destinations for families over the summer months. Even though these trips to relax or play in the water are fun, there are some tips parents should follow to keep their kids safe.

“Drowning is the second leading cause of death due to an injury in children aged one to 14,” said Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer of HSHS Holy Family Hospital and board-certified pediatrician. “Taking precautions and following established guidelines could save your child’s life.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even nonfatal drownings can result in long-term health problems. For every child who dies from drowning, another eight receive treatment in emergency departments. Drowning injuries can cause brain damage and lead to serious health complications.

The CDC provides some basic tips to keep your family safe around water this summer.

Learn basic swimming and water safety skills

Formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning. Children who have had swimming lessons still need close and constant supervision when in or around water.

Supervise closely

Designate a responsible adult to supervise closely and constantly when children are in or near water. Adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading, using the phone, and consuming alcohol or drugs, because drowning happens quickly and quietly.

Wear a life jacket

Life jackets reduce the risk of drowning while boating for people of all ages and swimming abilities. Life jackets should be used by children for all activities while in and around any body of water, including swimming pools.

Learn CPR

Your CPR skills could save someone’s life in the time it takes for paramedics to arrive.

For more information on water safety, visit www.cdc.gov/drowning.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s website at hshsholyfamily.org.