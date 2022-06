Recently, the KC Nashville Education Center held a “LEGO® Robotics 101” KICK class. Students built LEGO® creations, turned them into a robot, and programed them! Participants included: Luke Beckmann (Breese), Maxwell Wiegman (Breese), Logan Korzenewski (Sandoval), George Macz (Sandoval), Evie Kasten (Hoyelton), Ellie Kasten (Hoyelton), Jackson Stout (Dix), Brooks Breeze (Mt. Vernon). The class was instructed by Diana Fefferman.