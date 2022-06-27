Library Begins New 1,000 Books Program

The Greenville Public Library began a new program this month which exposes young people to books.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program is nationwide, but this is the first year the Greenville Library has participated.

Parents or caregivers can register boys and girls, from birth until they enter kindergarten. The goal is 1,000 books being read to them before they reach kindergarten.

Books are logged and for each 100 read, the child will receive a prize.

Library Director Jo Keillor commented to WGEL that they are very blessed to receive a $5,000 donation from an anonymous donor, and the money will go towards new children’s books for the next couple of years. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program encourages people other than parents in the children’s lives to read to them and engages young readers.

More details are below:

Keillor said they already have thirty to forty participants and three winners for the first benchmark. For every one hundred books a child reads, they can go to the library to receive a prize.

Click below to hear her comments:

At 1,000 books read, the child will receive a certificate and hardback book. There is no cost to participate.

Financial donations to the program are always accepted. For more information, call the library at 664-3115.