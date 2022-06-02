Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Program

The Greenville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program officially began June 1.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the program encourages everyone to take time to read. There is a group for children who can read. Kids need to get a reading log and when they read either three picture books or two chapter books per week. They can get their log stamped for a DQ Dilly Bar.

Keillor said teens and adults can also get involved, too. Those patrons need to fill out a slip at the library for each book they read. There will be several drawings over the summer. One will be a reusable library tote bag, one will be BoCo Bucks, and one will be an Amazon Kindle Fire. There is one for teens and one for adults.

For each book an adult or teen reads, they get an entry into the drawing.

No purchase is necessary to participate.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.