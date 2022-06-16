Litchfield Man Charged With Murders

A Litchfield man has been arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of a pregnant woman in Alton.

Police report the body of Liese Dodd, age 22, was found in her Alton home on June 9.

Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, faces multiple charges.

Alton police reported the victim was decapitated and the baby also died. Authorities indicated Dodd and Holloway had allegedly been in an on and off relationship.

Holloway was arrested June 9 by Gillespie police as they were investigating a theft report.

Holloway is charged in Madison County Circuit Court with two counts of alleged first degree murder, two counts of alleged intentional homicide of an unborn child, allegedly dismembering a human body, and alleged concealment of a homicidal death.

The defendant is being held on $2 million bond.