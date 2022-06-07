Man Charged With Alleged Catalytic Converter Thefts, Drugs

A traffic stop on May 24 by a Greenville police officer led to an arrest for the theft of vehicle catalytic converters.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece advised the stop was made on Rt. 127 near Interstate 70 at 2:11 a.m.

Chief Neece said Floyd E. Garrison, age 41, of Kincaid, was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, both felony offenses.

Garrison also faces charges of alleged possession of methamphetamine under five grams, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

According to Neece, several catalytic converters located inside the vehicle were later connected to thefts in neighboring counties. He noted there were also tools in the vehicle which can be used to remove catalytic converters.

Garrison is being held in the Bond County Jail on $4,000 cash bond. The day following the arrest, the defendant asked the court to lower the bond, and Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer ordered the bail remain at $4,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in court for June 15.

Chief Neece said his department is still investigating the case and Garrison’s involvement in the theft of catalytic converters in the area.

According to the Greenville police chief, the arrest was made not long after the Greenville Department, and other area law enforcement agencies, began receiving frequent reports of catalytic converter thefts.