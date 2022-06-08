Man Found Deceased In Abandoned Apartment In St. Elmo

On Tuesday, June 7, at approximately 2:55 p.m., Fayette County Coroner David Harris was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office concerning a death in the 300 block of North Pine Street in St. Elmo.

A 41 year old man, identified as Ryan L. Tillman, was discovered deceased on the upper deck of an abandoned apartment complex. An autopsy on Tillman will be conducted on Friday morning at the morgue at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.

Anyone who has any knowledge of Tillman or information on his recent whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office or the St. Elmo Police Department.

Authorities report Tillman has relatives in Florida and Georgia who have been contacted. The matter is currently under investigation and no other information is being released at this time.