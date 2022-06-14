MG Man Charged With Allegedly Possessing Stolen Vehicle

A Mulberry Grove man faces a Class 2 felony charge in Bond County Circuit Court.

Jacob S. Tally, age 40, is charged with alleged unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The state attorney alleges that on June 8 Tally possessed a pickup truck, knowing it to have been stolen.

He also has been charged with resisting a peace officer, a misdemeanor. It’s alleged that offense occurred when a Bond County deputy attempted to arrest Tally on June 8 in rural Mulberry Grove. The charge alleges the defendant refused to comply with the deputy’s directives.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22. Tally is free after posting bond.