Miller Beats Davis In Race For Congressional Seat

By
WGEL
-
Congresswoman Mary Miller
rex3

In a hotly contested race, Mary Miller defeated Rodney Davis in Tuesday’s primary election to win the Republican nomination for the new U.S. House District 15 seat.

Miller, who was endorsed by former President Trump, is in her first term as Congresswoman. She received about 57 percent of the vote.

Davis is also a Congressman at this time. He is in his fifth term.

In Bond County, the unofficial vote totals were 1,286 for Miller and 675 for Davis.

Miller will go up against Democrat Paul Lange in the November 8 general election.

Previous articleDevore Wins Republican Nomination For Attorney General
Next articleBond County Voter Turnout Higher Than Expected

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR