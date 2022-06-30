More On Sorento-Mt. Olive Petition Hearing

A public hearing, scheduled for June 30 regarding a petition from Sorento area residents to have land annexed from Bond County Unit 2 to the Mt. Olive school district, was postponed this week by Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman.

The petition stems from the decision by the Unit 2 board to close Sorento School.

Wollerman told WGEL she learned that if the Regional Board of Trustees had held the meeting June 30, any decision wouldn’t have gone into effect until July 1 of 2023. All regional board decisions become effective on July 1 of the year.

The regional superintendent said she would not had been able to file an order on a decision with the state until July 1, which would be too late to be in effect for the 2022-23 school year.

Wollerman anticipates the hearing will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon.