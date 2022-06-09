Nationally Syndicated Show Films At DeMoulin Museum & Factory

Coming to your television screen soon will be a “Small Town Big Deal” program featuring the DeMoulin Brothers factory and the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville.

This past Monday and Tuesday, the hosts of the nationally syndicated show and a cameraman were at both locations to film. The concept of “Small Town Big Deal,” which is in its 10th year, is to highlight the people and attractions in small town USA.

The co-hosts are Jann Carl, who spent 14 years hosting Entertainment Tonight on TV, and Rodney K. Miller, who created “Small Town Big Deal” and is a native of the Benton, Illinois area.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with them during their visit. Rodney said he loved Greenville and said residents were fortunate to be in a place with a university and thriving businesses. Jann said she loved the ice cream at the Milk House. She said she loved the history here and the fact that everyone waves. They praised the complexity of the DeMoulin factory and the work they do. They both said the DeMoulin Museum was “top notch” and “first class”, noting there was something for everyone to see that they couldn’t see anywhere else.

Several local residents were at the museum Tuesday to be part of the filming.

Rodney had his picture taken with a DeMoulin’s trick camera, which shoots water…

Jann tried the lung-testing device, which sprays powder on the victim’s face…

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said it was an exciting couple of days. He said it was a tremendous opportunity for the factory, the museum, and the town. He said the team was “dynamite to work with”. Goldsmith said he’s excited to see where the publicity will take the museum.

It is believed the DeMoulin’s show will air sometime in the fall.