Nelson Named New MGES Principal

The Mulberry Grove Elementary School has a new principal.

Monday night, the school board hired Chad Nelson for the position. Nelson has been with the district 10 years as a junior high and high school physical education teacher.

He has also been head high school baseball coach the past 10 years and athletic director seven years.

The board approved a one-year contract for Nelson.

The elementary principal position opened up when former principal Casie Bowman was hired by the Unit 1 board as superintendent. She replaces Bobby Koontz.

Koontz has accepted an administrative job in Bond County Community Unit 2.

Monday’s meeting was his last as Unit 1 superintendent.