New Bond County Assistant State’s Attorney

Bond County has a new assistant state’s attorney.

Josiah Accola began working in Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann’s office a couple of weeks ago.

He graduated from Edwardsville High School and now lives in the Bethalto area. Accola earned his law degree at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb three years ago.

After college he worked for the Land of Lincoln Legal Aid program, and the past two years was with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, involved in child support and juvenile cases, and working on expungement and the sealing of criminal records.

Josiah told WGEL he was ready to move to a smaller office where he could be involved in other aspects of law to help more people.