A new date has been announced for a town hall meeting to discuss the status of the Vandalia Correctional Center.

State legislators Blaine Wilhour and Jason Plummer are conducting the meeting. It is now scheduled for Wednesday, June 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kaskaskia College Center in Vandalia.

The event is free and open to the public.

Those wanting to attend are encouraged to RSVP by calling 283-3000.