O’Fallon Man Injured In Fayette County Accident

An O’Fallon, IL, man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Fayette County Sunday.

Illinois State Police report 60 year old Robert Heun, of Arizona, was eastbound in a semi truck on Interstate 70 near mile post 58 in Fayette County at 6:50 PM. His semi suffered a blowout on the driver’s side front tire and the semi left the roadway, crossed the median and both lanes of oncoming traffic, traveled through a ditch, and onto Rt. 40 near the interstate.

35 year old Michael Lawrence of O’Fallon was westbound on 70 at the same time. He took evasive maneuvers and laid his motorcycle over on its side. He was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Heun, the semi driver, was not injured.