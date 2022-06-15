Old Ripley Firehouse, Contents Up For Auction

It’s not your typical auction.

Bids are being accepted now for the sale of the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District’s Old Ripley fire house and land. They are being sold by the fire district.

The contents of the building are also being sold by the firefighter volunteers.

The auction is being conducted by Mollett Auction Service, and registration and bidding can be accomplished at MollettAuctions.HiBid.com.

Firefighting tools, equipment and miscellaneous items are on the list of contents.

Dennis Lindley, Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Chief, said almost all of the firefighters on the department now live in or around Pocahontas, and the Old Ripley station has been used recently only for storage.

The one truck that was stationed there was sold late last year.

Lindley said the Old Ripley fire house was built in 1972, and another bay was added in 2000.

The auction for the firehouse real estate ends at 8 p.m. June 20 with the firehouse inventory auction ending at 7 p.m. June 20.