Open House At New FAYCO Facility Friday

An open house is being held Friday, June 17 at the new FAYCO Enterprises center in Greenville.

Kim Taylor, executive director of FAYCO, invites everyone to the open house event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 AM to 2 PM. Wes Pourchot will do the cooking.

Click below to hear her comments:

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m.

Taylor said the building has been named for an important man who was part of the history of FAYCO for 26 years. The official name is the CR Lindberg Center, otherwise known as “Bob’s Place”. Bob was the former director of Fayco. He served from 1987 to 2013 and passed recently.

Click below for more:

Taylor said the building is being used for FAYCO’s Connections Program, which allows their clients to volunteer in Bond County and be involved in the community. She said individuals are at the facility every day. They volunteer with Meals on Wheels, the Simple Room, the hospital auxiliary thrift shop, and more. They’re always looking for new opportunities to volunteer.

Click below to hear more:

Those interested in having FAYCO volunteers can call the FAYCO main office at 283-0638.

During the open house, food, cooked by Wes Pourchot, will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be drinks and snacks.

Bob’s Place is located at the intersection of Harris Avenue and Sixth Street.