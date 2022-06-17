Park District Board Receives Pool Update

At its meeting this week, the Kingsbury Park District board received about the swimming pool.

KPD Director Jerry Sauerwein said it appears more water than usual is being lost from the pool. He believes the aluminum pool floor has dropped, and about 10,000 gallons of water per day is being lost which makes it difficult to keep the water balanced.

He is attempting to contact a company to check the situation.

Sauerwein said this wasn’t noticed before the swimming season opened because repairmen were there in late May, the pool was filled on May 27 and then opened the next day.

The pool deck lights are up, and the automatic fill controller for the splash pad had to be repaired at a cost of $1,400.

Painting has been conducted on the pool bathhouse walls, floors and some of the doors.