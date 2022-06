Greenville’s annual Dairy Day event was this past Saturday and included a car show sponsored by the Greenville FCI.

The weather was very good for the events.

The FFA had a petting zoo on the courthouse lawn, which attracted many children.

Vehicles in the FCI show were lined up on Second Street from College Avenue to South Street. Music, games and a dunking tank were also on site.

The Farmer’s Market was in the city’s South Second Street parking lot and featured a variety of vendors plus food.