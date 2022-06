Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring an Outdoor Classroom Playgroup event Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

It will be at the Bond County Unit 2 Early Childhood Center.

The playgroup is open to any Bond County family with a child under three years of age. Older siblings can also attend.

Children are invited to join in the fun and explore the outdoor classroom. A light snack will be provided.

For more information, call 664-5009.