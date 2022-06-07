Public Provides Ideas In City Citizen Input Sessions

The City of Greenville and the design and planning firm PGAV sponsored citizen input sessions last Thursday to get ideas on what the public would like to see in downtown Greenville.

Approximately 65 people attended the two meetings.

Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker said the city has been undergoing a downtown strategic plan since February. He said the public input sessions were the next step in the process. He said there was great feedback from people. Bill said many want to see a modernization of the classic feel of downtown Greenville. One idea was to bury electric lines to clean up the sight line. Parking was also a discussion, as Walker said it’s always an issue downtown.

Walker said PGAV will compile the info from the sessions and put it together as a report/recommendation and eventually a plan to be presented to the city council and the public.

The City of Greenville is still waiting to hear from the state on a grant being sought for the downtown plaza.