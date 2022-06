Monday is another special day at the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor says if you like pudding, it will be worth your while to stop in. All patrons who check out materials will receive a free pudding cup.

Click below to hear her comments:

The library is open on Pudding Day, this Monday, from 10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The library can be contacted at 664-3115.