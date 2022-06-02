Saturday Is Dairy Day In Greenville

Downtown Greenville will be buzzing Saturday as Dairy Day is once again held.

Tourism Director Jes Adam said this year will be unique because a car show will be held at the same time, hosted by the Greenville FCI. The city’s farmer’s market will also be up and running. There will be food, vendors, a petting zoo, and more. Dairy Day is 9 AM to 1 PM and the car show will be 9 AM to 4 PM. Dairy Day will be around the square and will stretch down Second Street to the municipal parking lot where the farmer’s market is located.

There will also be contests, according to Jes. There will be a homemade ice cream contest, a homemade mac & cheese contest, and an ice cream eating contest. The prize for each of those will be $50 and a trophy. You can enter each contest at GreenvilleIllinois.com. The mac & cheese contest is at 10 AM, the ice cream contest starts at 11 AM, and the ice cream eating will be at noon.

For more information, go to GreenvilleIllinois.com or call 664-1644.