Sorento Annexation Hearing Postponed

A hearing on a petition for the Regional Board of Education to consider annexing a large area of property in the Sorento area to the Mt. Olive school district has been postponed.

It was scheduled for Thursday in Vandalia.

Tuesday afternoon, Julie Wollerman , regional superintendent of schools in District 3, announced the hearing regarding the petition to detach territory from Bond County Community Unit 2 and annex to Mt. Olive Community Unit District 5 has been postponed.

She anticipates the hearing will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon.

The Unit 2 Board Of Education closed Sorento School, effective the end of the past school year.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson also issued an announcement Tuesday after learning about the hearing’s status. He is encouraging parents, who were waiting on a decision, to contact the Unit 2 office on order to register their children for the 2022-2023 school year.

Registration will re-open on July 25.