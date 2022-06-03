State Grants Awarded To Local Cities

Illinois Governor Pritzker and the DCEO have announced the awarding of grants through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Capital Program.

The largest grants were $2 million. Receiving large ones were local government units Greenville, Litchfield, Vandalia and Shelby County.

Greenville’s grant will help to fund a new water treatment plant. The Vandalia grant is for a new water tower treatment plant.

Shelby County is receiving the state funds for expansion of a water treatment plant in Beecher City.

Litchfield will use its money for utility delivery improvements.

The Village of New Athens was awarded a $515,000 grant for roadway improvements.

In total, the state announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants to 34 communities, counties and localities across Illinois.