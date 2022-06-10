Supe Granda Added To Fourth Fest Music Lineup

The 2022 Bond County Fourth Fest is three weeks away.

It will be held Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 in downtown Greenville.

Fourth Fest will feature two days of free music, a carnival, and food and drinks. A firework’s display will be presented Saturday night.

Another music attraction has been added to Saturday’s lineup.

Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman told WGEL Supe Granda, a founding member of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, will do an acoustic performance on the south courthouse steps from 2 to 4 PM on Saturday, July 2. Randy said it’s an opportunity for attendees to get up close and personal with a Midwestern rock icon.

Click below for more:

The carnival has been a big attraction at recent Fourth Fests and Alderman said now is the time to get tickets. The carnival will be open both days and advance tickets are available at Bradford National Bank, Capri IGA, Thacker Insurance Service, and Wayne’s Market. Advance tickets are $25 for a sheet of ten, which is a discount from the day of the event. He said last year advance tickets sold out.

Click below to hear more:

The carnival will open at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

The music lineup Friday will include Warren Evans with his Neil Young tribute at 6 p.m. followed by the national touring tribute to Neil Diamond known as The Traveling Salvation Show.

On Saturday, Supe Granda starts the music at 2 p.m., followed by the Greenville Muny Band at 4 p.m., then the bands The Gusto and national recording act Pure Prairie League.

The fireworks are at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and the Dr. Fever and The Venus Fly Trap band will perform after the fireworks.

Alderman said Fourth Fest information can be obtained on their new website, MyFourthFest.com.

Click below for more:

Plan to attend Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville July 1 and 2.