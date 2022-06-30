Supe Granda Playing Fourth Fest

A founding member of the national band, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, is playing at the Bond County Fourth Fest this Saturday afternoon.

Michael “Supe” Granda will be at the south steps of the Bond County Courthouse for a solo performance. His concert of original songs will go until 4 p.m.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Granda about the upcoming show and his name.

“Michael Granda – the only person that calls me Michael is my wife. All the other people on the planet call me ‘Supe’. It’s a nickname I acquired in college based on a Superman suit and bottle of tequila. It’s a name I haven’t been able to live down since 1969, so I stopped trying. So you call me Supe, all your listeners call me Supe, and we’ll call it even,” he said. “This Saturday, when I come to Greenville, I will be singing songs that I have written. They bring me joy, and I think they will bring other people joy as well.

“I like what I do so much. I have the same joy in 2022 as I did in 1964. So when I come up there, I expect to have a good time with me and my guitar, and if you want to come listen to it, come on ‘cause it’s going to be fun. The ‘Silly Grandpa’- as a matter of fact I’ll play several of those songs, Saturday at Greenville- that’s just a little persona I put together when my grandchildren started to come along. You know, instead of writing songs about cars and beer and partying, I started to write songs about dogs and cats and breakfast and the kitty cat.

“I’m looking forward to coming up, and I want all of your listeners to come out at two o’clock- Supe’s on at two o’clock!- because it’s going to be a good time. The show’s going to be upbeat, it’s going to be light, it’s going to be fun, so if you like any of those categories, this show is for you.”

The Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville is Friday and Saturday.

All music is free. There will also be a carnival, plus food and drinks.