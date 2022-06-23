The Illinois Primary Is Tuesday

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, June 28.

There are no primary races in Bond County for county offices.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL that polls will be open as usual from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The polling locations are all the same except the Lagrange Township is moved to the White Center Ayers Road Field Station. Early voting will be going on until the Monday before the election date, and grace voting registration will be available as well.

Click below to hear more details:

There are races on the ballot for state offices, and two current U.S. representatives from Illinois, Rodney Davis and Mary Miller, are seeking the Republican nomination for the newly created 15th Congressional House district.

For more information about voting call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.