Tuesday Is Primary Election Day

The election polls open at 6 a.m. and will be available to voters until 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) for the primary election.

Those who are registered can vote at their precinct polling place.

If you are not registered, but want to vote today, visit the county clerk’s office at 206 West Main Street in Greenville. You can register there and must vote at the same time.

There are no county races on the primary ballot. There are state races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and the U.S District 15 position in the U.S. House.

For voting information, contact the county clerk at 664-0449.