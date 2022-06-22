Unit 1 Board Acts On Personnel Matters

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action on several personnel matters at Monday’s meeting.

The retirement of Karla Rogers was accepted, effective immediately. She has been the district counselor.

The board accepted resignations from Angie Koontz as junior high special education teacher, Angie Willman as a high school paraprofessional, Ian Keillor as junior high basketball coach, and Lyndsey Beckham as yearbook advisor.

Betty Ulmer was hired as a full-time district nurse, Renee Sapp approved as the elementary school special education teacher, Rachel Burkhart as the junior high special education teacher, Dennis Stewart as a full-time custodian and Karley Blankenship as a district paraprofessional.

Harold Thull was released as a district van driver.

The board increased the salary of junior high/high school principal Tiffany Zobrist by four percent, and the non-certified employee pay schedule was increased by five percent to match the teacher’s salary hike with step.

Lyndsey Beckham was granted tenure, starting with the 2022-23 school year.