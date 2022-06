The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will hold a special meeting, in conjunction with its regular committee meetings, Wednesday, June 22 at 5 p.m. in the high school library.

The board is expected to take action on personnel matters.

Also to be considered are a consolidated plan for grants, the technology refresh plan, rescheduling the July board meeting, and authorizing the spending of funds prior to the adoption of the fiscal year 2023 budget.