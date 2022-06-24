Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

Meeting in special session recently, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items.

Resignations accepted by the board included Anne Burton as a high school math teacher, Rachel Burkhart as a music teacher at Pocahontas School, Nichole Spurgeon as a Pre-K teacher at Mulberry Grove, Heather Pruett as a PFA/PFAE instructional leader, Amy Robinson as a Pre-K family facilitator, Daisy Zykan as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, and Adrienne Beavor as an infant toddler specialist/parent educator.

Miranda Smith was hired as a high school math teacher. Laura Kapp was approved as an extended school year homebound teacher and Maddie Kane was hired as an extended school year deaf and hard of hearing teacher.

Three custodians were hired: Tom McCarty for the night shift at Greenville Junior High, Rex Lappe as head custodian at Greenville Junior High and Holly Smith for the night shift at the high school.

Chasity Farmer will be an administrative assistant at the Greenville Elementary School. Melissa Peck was hired as a Pre-K paraprofessional and Allyson Haberer was approved as assistant volleyball coach at the high school.