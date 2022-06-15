Unit Two Offers Mental Health Summer Services

Students and staff in Bond County Community Unit 2 have access to therapist and mental health coaches this summer through a partnership with Gaggle Teletherapy Services.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL district officials knew students have post-pandemic needs as far as social and emotional wellness. He said the district has been trying to use federal funds to help in that area. He said they’ve added some personnel over the years and will continue to. Olson said they also wanted to support students and families over the summer and developed partnership with Gaggle, a group that offers online, licensed therapists for students.

Click below to hear more:

Olson said the service is free to students and families. He hopes students and families will find the service helpful as it fills the gap in care caused by summer break.

Click below to hear his comments:

Services are available via phone and video conferencing.

Parents and guardians can access information and services by visiting the school district website, BCCU2.org, under the “Health Services” link on the “For Parents and Students” page.

Once the school year resumes in August, students will be able to access mental health support at times that are convenient to them and their families.