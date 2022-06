While an opening date is still not known, those at Shining Star Day Care in Greenville believe it will be soon.

As of Tuesday, the facility was waiting for a final official fire inspection of the facility.

Shining Star Day Care is located in the Greenville First Presbyterian Church.

On Tuesday, employees were spreading mulch on the playground area.

The capacity at the center will be 97 boys and girls. The day care will eventually employ about 15.