Vandalia & Hillsboro Skilled Care Facilities Fined By IDPH

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it has posted the 2022 1st Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. The report contains additional information about each of the violations.

Hillsboro Rehab & HCC, a 121-bed skilled care facility at 1300 E. Tremont St. in Hillsboro, was fined $25,000 for failing to implement infection control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vandalia Rehab & Health Care, a 59-bed skilled care facility at 1500 W. St. Louis Ave. in Vandalia, was fined $25,000 for failing to maintain resident dignity, and failing to maintain personal hygiene and cleanliness for more than 10 patients.