Vandalia Man Sentenced For Child Porn

A Vandalia man has been sentenced in Fayette County Court for Possession of Child Pornography.

Thomas L. Scott, age 60, of Vandalia was charged in November 2020 with six counts of Child Pornography. Court documents indicate the pornography depicted minors Scott should have reasonably known to be under the age of 13 engaged in sexual acts.

Scott was sentenced to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, three years for each of three charges he was convicted of. He was given credit for 552 days already served.