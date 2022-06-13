Volunteer Opportunities Available At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is seeking individuals to volunteer their time and skills to provide valuable services, which help Carlyle Lake to continue to provide quality services to our visitors. The Carlyle Lake Project offers many volunteer opportunities in recreation and natural resource management on its 26,000 acres of water and 11,000 acres of land. As a volunteer, you gain valuable skills, work outdoors, meet new people, see new areas, and achieve a sense of contributing to the future of Carlyle Lake. Volunteers participate in a variety of tasks and activities throughout the year and positions are determined by both volunteer interests and project needs. For volunteer inquiries, contact the Volunteer Coordinator at the Carlyle Lake Project Office by calling 618-594-2484 ext. 6103 or e-mail carlylelake@usace.army.mil. Persons under the age of 18 must have parental approval.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Maintenance of landscaping around buildings: trimming, removing weeds, and planting.

Trail maintenance: Removing litter, trimming, and reporting deficiencies.

Tree planting.

Assist in campground cleanups, especially after storm events.

Painting of signs, gates, shower buildings, and playgrounds.

Caring for animals in the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center.

Performing educational programs for visitors.

Boundary maintenance.

Assist Park Rangers at special events, such as Fireworks Spectacular, Haunted Trail, Celebrate the Earth, and Carlyle Lake Triathlon.

Cleaning vehicles, boats, and other equipment.

Rehabilitating wildlife shelter. Constructing and installing duck boxes, bat boxes, fish structures, and other homes for wildlife.

If you would like more information on volunteering at Carlyle Lake, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 ext. 6103 or email carlylelake@usace.army.mil.