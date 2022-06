A referendum was on Tuesday’s election ballot asking voters in the Highland Unit 5 school district whether or not to issue $40 million in school building bonds.

Voters approved the referendum with 1,750 “yes” votes and 1,545 “no’s, a difference of 205 votes.

In Bond County, the issue passed 77-63, and in Madison County yes votes surpassed no votes 1,673 to 1,482.

All vote totals are unofficial until votes are canvassed.