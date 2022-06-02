Weekend Activities At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is preparing for another fun and safe weekend. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in any outdoor activities, please keep safety in mind.

This weekend, the Carlyle Lake Project will offer interactive educational programs on Friday and Saturday evenings and beach activities on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A tour of the Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be conducted on Sunday morning as well. All offerings are free and open to the public.

Friday, 3 June:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Life Jacket Engineering

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Water Safety CSI

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Wheel of Water Safety

Saturday, 4 June:

2:00 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Water Safety CSI

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Wheel of Water Safety

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Life Jacket Engineering

Sunday, 5 June:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis and through reservation by calling R1S (Recreation One Stop) at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair-Dam East Campground is open with sites available through reservation which include a same day reservable option. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center provides educational exhibits, literature, and in-person communication with an attendant to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and return the life jacket to a station once done.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484, email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil, or visit the official Carlyle Lake Project Facebook page @carlylelake.