2022 Cardinals Baseball Luncheon Details Announced

The 9th Annual Cardinals Baseball Luncheon will be held on Monday, August 15th at 11:30 am (Doors open at 11) in the Donnewald Distributing Meeting Room at 2100 Samuel Andrews Drive in Greenville. We are excited to welcome our guests of honor, color analyst Benjamin (Bengie) Molina and broadcaster Polo Ascencio.

Bengie Molina begins his 7th season with the Cardinals serving as Color Analyst for the Cardinals Radio Spanish Broadcasts. Molina was the Assistant Hitting Coach for the 2013 Cardinals and the First Base/Catching Coach for the 2014 Texas Rangers.

Molina concluded a 13-season Major League career in the 2010 World Series. He posted a .274 career batting average with 144 HRs and 711 RBI. Molina spent most of his career with the Anaheim Angels, after signing in 1993 as a non-drafted free-agent. He made his Major League debut in 1998 with Anaheim and in his two best seasons for the Angels, 2000 and 2003, he had almost identical numbers: hitting .281, 14 home runs and 71 RBI. He signed as a free agent with Toronto in 2006, hitting 19 home runs and batting .284. He signed with the San Francisco Giants in 2007 and again hit 19 home runs with 81 RBI and then in 2009 he smacked a career-high 20 home runs with 80 RBI. He had a career-high 95 RBI with 16 HR in 2008.

Molina won a World Championship with the Anaheim Angels in 2002, playing in all seven World Series games while hitting .286. He earned his second World Series ring in 2010 after beginning the season with San Francisco before a mid-season trade to Texas, the two eventual World Series teams. Molina was a Gold Glove recipient in both 2002 and 2003. Molina is the older brother of Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and two-time World Champion 15-year MLB catcher Jose Molina. The trio’s father, Benjamin, Sr., was inducted into Puerto Rico’s Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame as a second baseman on October 27, 2002, the same day as Game 7 of the 2002 World Series in which Bengie started.

Polo Ascencio enters his 7th season as a St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster. On September 29, 2016, he became the first Spanish play-by-play broadcaster in Cardinals history in a game that ended in dramatic fashion with a Yadier Molina walk-off single over the Cincinnati Reds.

Polo’s career began in Oxnard, California, back in 2004 in radio and later on TV as a sports anchor for channel 38 KPMR Univision Santa Barbara. In 2006, he started writing for the Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish website. Ascencio was a producer/reporter for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Time Warner Cable (2008-14), where he created and hosted of “Cubriendo Las Bases”. In the winter of 2014, Ascencio was appointed play-by-play announcer for Aguilas de Mexicali in the Mexican Baseball Winter League.

The 2015-16 seasons were spent inside the radio booth with the Dodgers as a producer and statistician for both Spanish and English radio alongside MLB Hall of Fame members Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrin, doubling as a fill in for post-game shows. In 2016 alongside his duties as Cardinals broadcaster, Polo became the first Spanish sports announcer for Ke Buena Radio and the Saint Louis FC soccer organization of the United Soccer League.

In his career of almost two decades now, Ascencio has covered all editions of the World Baseball Classic, NCAA football, BCS games, Copa America Centenario de Futbol, Liga MX soccer games, Major League Soccer, International soccer, wrestling and world championship boxing.

This year’s Cardinal Baseball Luncheon event will be emceed by Jeff Leidel. Admission is $20 and includes lunch by Extreme Meat Smokers, a meet and greet with photo op, and an autographed photo. Tickets are available now at Bradford National Bank (College Avenue Branch) or thru the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. For more information contact the Greenville at greenvilleilchamber@gmail.com or call 618.664.9272.